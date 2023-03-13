Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Grain Committee chair, Kieran McEvoy, has confirmed that the association has recently met with Boortmalt representatives.

This follows news that the Athy-based malting operation has reduced its forward buying price for barley in 2023 to €300/t.

This is back €20 from the price offer available a few weeks ago.

“The current offer from Boortmalt still represents a strong price,” McEvoy told Agriland.

“IFA wants to maintain a strong working relationship with the company. And there is total agreement between us on this fundamental point.”

IFA discusses other challenges

Significantly, the IFA representative believes that the area of malting barley grown in Ireland has been maxed-out, for the moment at least.

“There is a growing demand for malt; the problem is a lack of capacity at a processing level to meet this requirement,” he said.

McEvoy also confirmed that grain-related issues took centre stage at the IFA’s recent meeting of its national council.

“The new nitrates measures is putting the tillage industry at a massive disadvantage, relative to other sectors,” he continued.

“The bottom line is that cereal growers cannot afford to rent land at up to €400/ac. This is the price that dairy farmers are willing to pay, so as to avoid reducing cow numbers.

“This is not about one group of farmers being at odds with those from other sectors. All farmers are affected by the new measures.

“But steps must be taken to deliver a level playing field for tillage farmers. We will be taking this issue up with the government as a matter of priority.”

McEvoy stressed that the tillage sector needs to be recognised as part of the answer to any nitrates action.

“In the majority of cases, tillage farms are the perfect home for slurry from dairy herds and exporting nutrients in the form of slurry must be part of the solution,” he said.

Spraying

Another issue taxing the minds of IFA grain committee members at the present time is the direction of travel being taken by discussions regarding the new European Union (EU) regulation on the sustainable use of plant protection products.

“The grain committee will be taking this matter forward directly as a matter of priority. Our aim is to channel our views on this important matter through COPA,” he added.

On a related matter, the past days have seen the publication of a report by the PAN Europe organisation, calling for a complete ban on the use of glyphosate.

Discussions involving EU authorities with regard to the future status of the herbicide are due to take place in the very near future.