Similar to maize, it is expected that the area of fodder beet will be maintained at its current level of approximately 9,000ha in 2023, due to low silage stocks on livestock farms.

Fodder beet is expensive to grow. The figure comes in at €2,919/ha, according to the current Teagasc ‘costs and returns’ figures.

As a consequence, tillage farmers should ensure that they have an agreement in place with the end user before sowing takes place. This should outline details on tonnes/hectares to be delivered, quality and payment details, according to Teagasc.

Varieties of fodder beet

All varieties can be sown from now on. However, yields will be reduced if drilling is delayed into May. Growers can apply lime on plough ground, if required, to reach the target pH value of 7.0.

Fodder beet is a high energy forage that can be grazed in situ or harvested, stored and fed to livestock.

Dry matter (DM) yields in excess of 18t DM/ha are achievable. Generally low DM varieties will have a larger percentage of the root over ground and are suitable for grazing in situ.

In contrast, high DM ‘sugar beet’ type varieties will have a higher percentage of the root underground. These are harvested, and are capable of high DM yields per hectare.

Crop management

Trace element nutrition is a fundamentally important aspect of fodder beef crop management.

Boron (B) leaches readily from all soils. This effect is severe in light sandy soils and less so in heavy soils, but B application is generally necessary for all beet crops and especially for sugar beet.

Boron uptake is severely restricted during periods of drought in all soil types. Thus, even when soil concentrations are above the critical level, B deficiency can still occur in sensitive crops.

Where deficiency is likely to occur, a source of B may be included in the fertiliser to supply 3kg/ha of B. Where the soil test results are less than 1mg/L B, it may be worthwhile to supplement the soil application with one or more foliar sprays.

Manganese (Mn) deficiency (speckled yellows) can occur in beet when the pH is above 7.0. But the issue is more is more likely at pH values above 7.5.

However, it has been recorded at pH 6.5 or lower in peats and dark soils with high organic matter content.

Manganese deficiency is controlled effectively by the application of foliar sprays of Mn compounds, e.g., manganese sulphate, manganese-based chelates or inorganic formulations.

The incorporation of manganese oxide in the seed pellet has proven very successful in preventing early deficiency. It works best when supplemented by a foliar spray at the four-leaf stage.