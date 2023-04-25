An Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party, Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to former agriculture minister, Michael Creed, following his announcement that he will not contest the next general election.

The Fine Gael representative for the Cork North-West constituency confirmed at a private party meeting in Cork last night (Monday, April 25) that he would be standing down at the end of the current Dáil term.

In a statement to Agriland, Creed said: Last night I informed the Fine Gael Cork North-West Constituency Executive that I have decided not to contest the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North-West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann. It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.

“My commitment to the Fine Gael party and its leadership is unchanged. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

Advertisement

Creed was agriculture minister during the wave of protests held by farmers outside processing plants over the price of beef 2019. Michael Creed

Taoiseach pays tribute

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, who was informed of Creed’s decision several days ago has today paid tribute to the former minister.

He said: “Michael has been an exceptional representative for Cork North-West who has worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement. He secured state investment in local schools and other essential facilities, and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

“Michael was a committed minister for agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing, and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges.

Advertisement

“Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the parliamentary party. I wish him well in the future,” the Taoiseach concluded.

The 59-year-old from Macroom is the son of the former TD and minister of state, Donal Creed.