There is now strong evidence that points to the growth in grass weed burdens on those tillage farms where ploughing is no longer practised.

Michael Grace farms near Clane in Co. Kildare. He has been using a strip-till cultivation and planting combination for the past number of years.

Speaking on the latest Tillage Edge podcast, Michael confirmed that grass weeds can quickly get away from him, if the appropriate steps are not taken to stay on top of them from the get-go.

“In certain years, a little more herbicide would be required than would have traditionally been the case,” he explained.

“But, overall, it’s not an issue if fields are kept relatively clean and the correct rotations are being followed.

“Targeted herbicides usage is required to control specific weed problems in certain fields.”

Last autumn saw Michael completing all his required planting work, prior to the bad weather really taking hold.

Advertisement

“Ground conditions were excellent to start off with,” he commented.

“As a result, the land was in a position to take a bit of a wetting while still able to carry machinery.

“Drilling started the week of the ploughing match. I got all the autumn planting work completed before the middle of October,” he stated.

Tillage

Spring 2023 threw up some very tricky planting conditions, particularly during the entire month of March.

According to the Kildare man, it was a case of sitting back and waiting for the weather to improve.

Advertisement

“We got a window of opportunity at the beginning of April,” he confirmed.

“At that stage, I went around the fields to check on their condition. As part of this exercise, I dug down with a spade, just to get a sense of what the soil was like.

“I got spring crops planted at both the beginning and end of April. As it turned out, I was able to go as soon as anyone else in the area.”

For the purposes of spring crops, Michael discs the land first. The natural vegetation is then given a chance to grow through.

This is then killed-off with a herbicide. He then goes straight in with the strip-till and drill combo.

If there has been very heavy rain over the winter, he may go in with a disc for the second time directly prior to drilling.

“But if the ground is in good enough condition, I will go straight in with the drill,” he confirmed.