‘Through a Farmer’s Eyes’ published

A south Wexford farmer has just published his first collection of poetry ‘Through a Farmer’s Eyes’.

Mattie White, who farms 80ac along the coastline, mainly beef, with sucklers and some sheep, started writing in order to battle some of the mental health demons plaguing him.

He always had an interest in English and writing transformed his life, he said. He bares his heart and soul in this absorbing collection of poems and photography.

Mattie said that he realised that to be tough also meant to stand up for his own feelings and emotions and that there was nothing wrong with admitting that he needed help to deal with his difficulties.

Hope

This collection shows the rawer darker side of human emotion but it also celebrates the lighter aspect and is full of positivity and above all, hope

Topics touched on range from depression to St. Patrick’s Day. Mattie is a big lover of nature and animals which inspired some of his work. ‘The Silage Season’ is full of humour and will resonate with farmers.

Writing really helped me with my mental health struggles and to stop over thinking things. I write about things as they come into my head and have put some of my poetry on Facebook. People were asking me why didn’t I publish a book.

‘Through a Farmer’s Eyes’ aims to appeal to young and old and people from all walks of life, as readers journey with Mattie and see things through his eyes.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to two charities, My Lovely Horse Rescue and Wexford Marine Watch.

Accept the issues and seek help

‘Through a Farmer’s Eyes’ is available for €10.00 at Red Books in St. Peter’s Square, Wexford town or online for worldwide postage.

Mattie, who is active on social media, expressed thanks to all who encouraged and supported him in the publication of the book especially his wife Jacqueline; daughter Aoife; editor Zeff Ryder; and Wally O’Neill of Red Books.

He also encouraged anyone suffering mental health difficulties to accept the issues and seek help.