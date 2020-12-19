Christmas Tractors of Nenagh to be put through their paces tonight

The “Christmas Tractors of Nenagh” are set to showcase their festive fundraiser in full today (Saturday, December 19) online – for people across the world to watch.

The Christmas Tractors of Nenagh – which will be driven by the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipperary – will see drivers put their machines through their paces to raise funds for Embrace FARM and Billy’s Recovery.

This year’s celebration will be filmed ahead of time and broadcast virtually, making it available to family and friends around the world, this evening at 7:00pm on YouTube and the event’s Facebook page.

Commenting, event organiser Albert Purcell said: “This year’s virtual celebration gives a great opportunity for members of our community who may not live locally or able to travel home this Christmas to participate in this unique tradition.”

Advertisement

Embrace FARM, founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, supports a network of farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident.

Proceeds from the ‘Christmas Tractors of Nenagh’ will also go to Billy’s Recovery to support the care of Billy Goulding who was tragically left paralysed after contracting a virus at a young age.