Restrictions on movements to NI ‘will be life changing’ – UK sheep farmers

The National Sheep Association (NSA) in the UK has said it is “outraged” by the situation faced by sheep breeders in Northern Ireland and those on the UK mainland who are involved in mainland and Northern Ireland breeding stock trade.

The NSA said that each year between 9,000 and 18,000 sheep of high value are moved between Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain, some being multi-thousand pound rams of high genetic value.

On an industry scale this may be considered small but for individuals affected, the restrictions on movements to be imposed from January 1 will be “life changing”, according to the NSA.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker commented: “Since Brexit negotiations began there has always been a commitment, and it has always been NSA’s understanding, there would be ‘free and frictionless’ trade between Great Britain [GB] and Northern Ireland [NI].

“The release of a NI command paper on December 10 saw this commitment broken and in the world of sheep farming the reality is that NI has been cast adrift.

Under the new legislation all movements of live animals between GB and NI are to be classified as an EU movement, creating catastrophic consequences for many of our pedigree breeders and those trading in commercial breeding animals on both sides of the water.

“Proposed bureaucracy will essentially see an end to the movement of live breeding sheep come January 1, as they will not meet EU export health or residency requirements.”

Sales that fall foul

Stocker continued: “It’s not only live animal sales’ from GB to NI that will be hindered. Further EU sanctions mean pedigree stock travelling from NI to GB for sales and shows will also fall foul to the EU legislation due to in excess of a six month residency requirement for any stock wishing to return to NI.

“Unfortunately, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs [DAERA] have their hands tied and our ‘free and frictionless’ trade with NI rests with further negotiations between UK government and the EU for a potential derogation, exemption, or physical change to EU legislation.

“The NSA and other industry bodies are working hard to resolve these issues but it looks increasingly unlikely that any decisions will now be made before January 1.”

‘New rules had not been made public’

NSA Northern Ireland Development Officer Edward Adamson said: “When NI buyers bought ewe lambs in GB in the autumn these new rules had not been made public and they are now caught in a position with lambs awaiting movement to NI in the new year.

“This could lead to an animal welfare problem as those selling these lambs will need to move them off of their farms.

“Purchasers will have already paid for the lambs but this situation leaves them devalued, causing extreme anxiety and distress for some.