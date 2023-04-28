The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for information on a fatal two-vehicle collision on the A5 near Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone, which involved a lorry carrying farm equipment.

Three people lost their lives following the collision between the lorry, which is believed to have been transporting trailers, and a minibus in the Tullyvar Road area at around 7:15 yesterday morning (Thursday, April 27).

The three people who died were travelling in the minibus. Four other people were taken to hospital.

Sgt. Harrison from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 283 of 27/04/23.”

The road had been closed for a time, but has since reopened.

It’s understood those who died in the collision were members of the same family, who had been returning home after attending a funeral in England.

Emergency services attend collision

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) also attended the scene of the crash.

In a statement, Western Area Commander with NIFRS, David Nichol said: “My heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the 3 people who lost their lives following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy this morning.

“NIFRS was called to the incident involving 2 vehicles at 7:21a.m on Thursday, April 27, 2023 along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“3 fire appliances attended – 2 from Clogher Fire Station and 1 from Dungannon Fire Station.

“Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue casualties from their vehicles and they were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters left the incident at 10:39a.m,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the PSNI said that it is aware of “inappropriate photographs taken at the scene of the fatal collision” being shared on social media.

Mid-Ulster District Commander, Supt. Mervyn Seffin said: “Three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today.

“Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images.”