The autumn-calving season is progressing well on farms, with thoughts now moving towards the upcoming breeding season.

Many farmers, at this point, are now considering the use of synchronisation programme on their cows or heifers.

Using one of these programmes has many benefits, including using artificial insemination (AI) on heifers/cows at the one time and a reduced the labour requirement, particularly when used on heifers.

Synchronisation programme

There are a number of options available to farmers that choose to use a synchronisation programme.

Some programmes are better suited to cows, while others are better suited to heifers.

The following options are available: PG: Prostaglandin Injection; GnRH: Injection of Receptal, Ovarelin or Acegon; CIDR/PRID: Progesterone intravaginal device; F.T. A.I: Fixed time AI.

The table below outlines a number of options for farmers: Protocol Day 0 Day 5 Day 6 Day 7 Day 8 Day 9 Day 10 Heifer fixed time AI –

Low cost GnRH and CIDR/PRID CIDR/PRID removed and PG given F.T.A.I and

GnRH Heifer fixed time AI –

Max performance GnRH and CIDR/PRID PG CIDR/PRID removed and PG given F.T.A.I and

GnRH Dairy cows fixed time AI GnRH and CIDR/PRID CIDR/PRID removed and PG given GnRH F.T.A.I Dairy cow fixed time AI –

Max performance GnRH and CIDR/PRID PG CIDR/PRID removed and PG given GnRH F.T.A.I Table source: Progressive Genetics

For heifers there is also another option, which is used after some heifers have been served on observed heats. Protocol Day 0-6 Day 7 Day 8-13 Day 17 Day 20 Day 21 Heifer Heifer served by observed heats PG for heifers not bred AI heifers with observed heat PG for heifers not bred F.T.A.I 72 hours F.T.A.I 96 hours Table source: Progressive Genetics

Before using a programme, consultation should be had with a vet to determine which programme will suit the farm best.

Breeding bulls

The recent weeks have seen the release of autumn catalogues for the breeding season ahead on autumn-calving farms.

Each farm will have different breeding objectives, but the use of the economic breeding index (EBI) cannot really be question at this stage.

Although it does have its flaws, it also has some major benefits, which is one of the main reasons why we are now seeing an increasing demand for Irish genetics in the UK.

But, there are also many benefits to breeding for type. Looking at the Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine sires catalogue for 2022, you can see a wide range of available sires.

Some of these include two new high-genetic-merit Irish bulls, Alibi and Francis PP, both of which come from exceptional cow families with excellent fertility and solids.

There are also some top daughter-proven bulls such as Yamasaki, Perception, and Perseus, along with many new sires such as Graziano, Midmarch and Ryder Red.

It is also important to remember that you may also need to pick some beef sires for use on cows this autumn.

When doing so it is important that you pick high-quality sires that can produce good quality calves.

Sires that offer a balance between maximising the profitability of dairy beef production systems, while also maximising short gestation and calving ease, should be chosen.