The advantages of clearing field edges efficiently and safely

Maintaining field edges is often overlooked, yet these boundaries significantly impact machinery movement, farming efficiency, and even biodiversity.

Overgrown field edges can hinder fieldwork, shade crops, and spread weeds, while also obstructing visibility.

Clearing field edges not only enhances the landscape's appearance but also serves multiple practical purposes.

Open edges allow tractors and equipment to move freely, reducing the need for reversing or extra trips, and minimising the risk of machinery damage.

This leads to economic benefits by simplifying equipment use, preventing weed spread, and potentially increasing cultivable land.

Clearing also offers ecological advantages. Well-maintained edge zones provide vital habitats for pollinators and shelter for small wildlife, while preventing the spread of undesirable species.

Achieving these goals requires efficient, durable tools.

KX-Treeshears, a Finnish company, provides solutions for energy wood harvesting, brush clearing, and field edge maintenance, leveraging the country’s expertise in forestry.

KX products are powerful wood grapples that can be mounted on various base machines, such as excavators or tractors, and are ideal for cutting and handling small to medium-sized trees and shrubs.

KX-Treeshears offers an excellent solution for field edge maintenance where precision, efficiency, and safety are paramount, the KX Energy Wood Grapples.

With KX Energy Wood Grapples, you can:

Cut individual trees and shrubs without damaging nearby ones;

Perform cutting and stacking with a single device, saving time;

Work safely and accurately in challenging terrains.

The modular design and replaceable parts make KX devices durable and easy to maintain.

These tree shears are specifically designed for agricultural and forestry use, prioritising performance, clean work results, and operator safety.

They save time and reduce physical strain on workers.

KX-Treeshears' grapples are modular energy wood grapples designed for clearing and wood-handling tasks.

They are suitable for use on field edges, roadsides, or property boundaries.

Replaceable parts and detachable blade simplify maintenance and adaptability. If a part breaks, only that component needs replacement, not the entire grapple; Lightweight yet powerful: The modular structure ensures light weight without compromising performance in demanding conditions;

A single device can handle felling, stacking, and loading; Precision: Slim grapples minimise damage to retained trees. KX also offers rotating energy grapples with 360° manoeuvrability, enhancing precision and flexibility.

Weight 150kg, max cutting diameter 210mm, suitable for 1.5–5t excavators; optional multi-tree handling device and felling support; KX350: Weight 670kg, max cutting diameter 350mm, designed for 13–25t excavators; optional multi-tree handling device and felling support.

Tree and shrub clearing involves several safety risks. KX-Treeshears' machines are designed to address these challenges.

The slim grapple design improves visibility from the operator’s cab, reducing accident risks, especially in confined spaces.

Precision is critical for safe clearing. KX-Treeshears are designed to hold trees securely, preventing uncontrolled falls and ensuring safe, controlled operations.

Additionally, using these machines significantly reduces physical strain and injury risks compared to manual clearing.

Field edge maintenance is more than just landscaping - it is a key part of strategic farming.

Keeping edges clear improves overall field functionality, allows machinery to move freely, reduces weed issues, and enhances the work environment.

When done right, it benefits both people and the environment.

Effective clearing is an investment in a farm’s productivity, and the right tools make all the difference.

KX-Treeshears offers durable, practical solutions developed based on real-world needs, making clearing fast and safe.

These machines perform reliably in demanding environments where precision, efficiency, and quality are critical.

KX-Treeshears are ideal for:

Clearing roadsides and field edges;

Cutting branches and bushes;

Collecting energy wood;

Removing problem trees;

Clearing firebreaks and cleaning up storm damage.

The grapples are used on various base machines, such as excavators and tractor-mounted timber loaders. Their primary function is to cut and stack small trees.

The grapple opens and closes with hydraulic cylinders. After a tree is cut, it can be moved to the desired location.

Trees can be cut into shorter lengths in a pile on the ground, speeding up the process.

KX-Treeshears emphasises durability, easy maintenance, and user-friendliness in its design.

The third-generation energy grapples are the result of extensive development, featuring an innovative modular structure that makes them lighter and more durable.

The slim grapple minimises damage to remaining trees.

Thanks to the modular design, a broken part can often be replaced without needing to replace the entire grapple.

Now is the perfect time to assess your field edges and take the first step toward smoother operations.

KX-Treeshears has distributors across many European countries and North America, and products can also be ordered directly from the manufacturer.