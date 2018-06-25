Team Ireland takes top honours in Russia

Team Ireland secured winning laurels and glory at the European Ploughing Contest in Russia over the weekend with prize-winning performances from both Liam O’Driscoll and Dan Donnelly at the event.

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland dominated the leaderboard when the dust had settled and the scores counted.

Taking place both Saturday and yesterday (June 23 and 24), competitors travelled from Ireland, Estonia, Scotland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, England, Belgium and Czech Republic – as well as host country Russia.

Liam O’Driscoll from Co. Cork took home first place and was crowned European Reversable Ploughing winner, while Wexford man Dan Donnelly won the stubble competition and took fourth place at the same event.

Driving a Massey Ferguson with a Kverneland plough, O’Driscoll had a firm hand on proceedings, scoring 472.5 points overall – some 52.5 points ahead of second place.

Meanwhile, also pulling a Kverneland – but with a John Deere – Donnelly put in a strong shift on the second day, receiving the highest score awarded on the Sunday, to notch up 379.4 points.

Separating the two, in second and third place respectively, were Northern Irish competitors David Wright and James Coulter.

The National Ploughing Association lauded the Irish competitors, sending its congratulations over social media.