Teagasc is the latest organisation to pay tribute to former president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Padraig Walshe who also served as a member of the Teagasc Authority.

The Co. Laois dairy farmer passed away suddenly on Wednesday (February 1) sending waves of shock and sadness through the farming community.

Padraig Walshe previously served as president of Macra na Feirme and was elected president of IFA in December 2005. Padraig Walshe RIP

Teagasc tribute

Teagasc has paid tribute to its former Authority member.

Liam Herlihy, chairman of the Teagasc Authority stated: “It was with great sadness that the Teagasc Authority, management and staff learned of the untimely passing of Padraig Walshe, a former member of the first Teagasc Authority, when he served as a board member from September 1988 to August 1993.

“Padraig was always an advocate, and an example, of good farming based on solid research and the best science.

“His close association with Teagasc, and his support for science-based farming continued, as he served on the Teagasc Dairy Stakeholder group and as the chair of the Grass10 Steering group.

“His support for Teagasc research, advice and education was greatly appreciated. He made a great contribution to Irish agriculture over many years and was an outstanding leader of the farming sector,” Herlihy added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Ella, family and friends at this difficult time.”

Padraig Walshe

Padraig Walshe served a four-year term as IFA president from 2006 to 2010. In addition, he also served as president of COPA (European Farmers’ Union), finishing his term in April 2011.

The Durrow farmer was also a member of the European Economic and Social Committee in Brussels for several years.

The former president of IFA previously served on the board of FBD between 2006 and 2010, and re-joined the board in December 2011.

The late Padraig Walshe was also chairman of Farmer Business Developments plc. and is a Nuffield scholar.

He is survived by his wife Ella, son Pat and daughters, Julieanne, Catherine and Elma.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue led tributes to the former IFA president when the sad news first emerged.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am saddened to learn of Padraig Walshe’s passing. Through Macra, IFA, FBD and COPA, Padraig was a strong advocate for the family farm model.

“He represented all sections of farming with commitment and distinction.”

Meanwhile, the IFA also paid tribute to its former president.

President Tim Cullinane said: “This is devastating news for his family. On behalf of the farming community, I want to extend our condolences to his family and friends. This is a huge loss for them and it’s a very difficult time.

“Padraig Walshe was a passionate advocate for the development of the farming sector and always insisted that science was the way forward.

“Through many campaigns at home and abroad, he was fearless in defending farmers.”

Funeral

Padraig Walshe will repose at his home in Durrow from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, February 4 with prayers at 8:00p.m.

He will be reposing again on Sunday from 12 noon with prayers at 6:00p.m.

Removal will then be to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Monday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon. The burial will take place after mass in the adjoining cemetery.