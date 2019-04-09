Teagasc to host suckler breeding event in Kilkenny this Friday

Teagasc is set to host a suckler breeding event this Friday, April 12, in Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

The event will commence at 10:30am and is a Knowledge Transfer (KT) approved event.

There will be a number of key topics up for discussion at the event.

Firstly, the Kildalton herd of sucklers will be discussed. An overview will be given on the targets that have been set for the herd and its breeding performance to date.

The Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) will be discussed, and a focus will be placed on the replacement index of suckler cows, as well as aiming to get heifers calved at 24 months-of-age.

The terminal index will be discussed at the event, as well as the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme.

Tips on AI and synchronisation will be offered to attendees at the event also.

Finally, there will be an overview on suckler herd profitability with a focus on key performance indicators (KPI’s).

There will be a number of stands at the event also – each displaying stock.

Representatives from Progressive Genetics and Dovea Genetics will be present at the event to answer any questions that suckler farmers may have.

Speakers from Teagasc and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) will be in attendance also.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, Teagasc beef and sheep advisor and event organiser Terry Carroll said: “While production is important, reproduction is very important.”