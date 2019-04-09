Brexit support package to be discussed in Europe tomorrow

The support package being lined up to help European farmers in the event of a no-deal Brexit is to be discussed in Europe tomorrow, Wednesday, April 10, according to European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan.

Taking to social media, the commissioner gave a brief outline of what the package would include, noting that it will contain a combination of measures including: private storage aid; withdrawal schemes; and adjustment aid.

Commissioner Hogan said: “In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the EU Commission will intervene to support European farmers.

He added that the measures will be discussed by the European Commission college tomorrow.

In the event of a no-deal #Brexit, the @EU_Commission WILL intervene to support European farmers. Support package will include a mix of measures: ➡️Private storage aid

➡️Withdrawal schemes

— Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) April 9, 2019

Speaking in Dublin yesterday, Monday, April 8, chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU is willing to grant more time to the UK to muster enough support for a deal.

“The duration of an extension – it has got to be in line with the purpose of any such extension,” Barnier said.

The withdrawal agreement is not going to be reopened, is not up for negotiation again. That continues to be the case.