Teagasc to host Forest and Woodland Establishment events

Teagasc, in association with Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, has organised two national events titled: ‘Forest and Woodland Establishment’.

The events are free and all are welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity to meet and network with the forest industry personnel at the meetings.

According to Teagasc, the events will take place outdoors and attendees are advised to bring appropriate clothing and footwear.

Thursday, March 12, Forest and Woodland Establishment Event One: Bailie Hotel, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Eircode: A82 T6C6;

Thursday, March 19, Forest and Woodland Establishment Event Two: Saint Laurence’s Community Hall, Garrynageragh East, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Eircode: X35 KT53. The dates and meeting points for the events are as follows:

Access to the demonstration sites is by bus only and attendees are asked to convene at the meeting points any time between 10:00am and 11.30am.

The Teagasc statement noted that forestry “can be a highly attractive land use option making marginal land work”.

The Teagasc statement noted that “forests take many years to mature, gradually delivering more and more ecosystem goods and services such as timber production, carbon sequestration, recreation and air-quality improvement”.

Tree planting is a significant undertaking. The decisions that are taken at planting time will determine the results over many years.

The Teagasc events have been described as “an ideal opportunity to explore how forestry and woodland creation may work for you”.

Overview of current forestry schemes;

Improving farm income;

Applying for grants and how to get the work done;

Land suitability for planting;

Ground preparation and early management;

Forestry interaction with other agricultural schemes, e.g. BPS;

Forestry, biodiversity and water management. Forestry personnel from Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture will cover the following issues:

Comprehensive information and advice will be available on both the Native Woodland Establishment Scheme and the Afforestation Scheme at the information events.

Teagasc has encouraged anyone considering establishing a forest or who wants to find out about managing a young forest to attend these events.

Click here to find out more about the events.