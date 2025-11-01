Teagasc seeks tenders for CCTV service at several sites

Teagasc is currently inviting tenders for a fully managed CCTV service to operate across three of its campuses.

According to the tender documents, the service will include the supply, installation, ownership, configuration, monitoring, and maintenance of CCTV equipment and associated infrastructure.

It will also cover "all necessary software, licences, and support services to ensure a resilient and compliant system".

CCTV

The contract will initially cover the following Teagasc campuses:

Ashtown, Co. Dublin;

Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan;

Oakpark, Co. Carlow.

Teagasc said it reserved the right to extend the contract to additional sites during the term of the agreement, subject to operational requirements and funding.

The successful contractor will be responsible for the provision, ownership, and maintenance of all CCTV equipment installed under this contract.

The cameras should capture high-quality images "suitable for evidential purposes", both day and night.

The system must be monitored at all times and the service provider will be responsible for alarm/event handline, escalation and reporting.

Secure remote access facilities will also be required for authorised Teagasc personnel.

All tenders must be submitted by the closing date of 2:00p.m on November 26, 2025.

Teagasc

Separately, Teagasc is currently inviting tenders for a proposed new sheep unit at Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

The development includes underground tanks, substructures, steel frame superstructure, external cladding, administration facilities, and external concrete aprons.

The closing date for the submission of tenders is 5:00p.m on November 17, 2025.