Teagasc reveals details of ‘Virtual Pig Week’

‘Virtual Pig Week’ – which is being organised by the Teagasc Pig Development Department – has almost arrived, with the first day of events set to begin next Tuesday (October 20).

The latest research and the best technical advice and information for pig producers will be broadcast live from Teagasc Moorepark at 1:30pm each day from Tuesday (October 20) until Friday (October 23).

Each day will feature an interactive online event from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

This will focus on a range of topics in pig production from key husbandry practices, to a webinar on the role of feed ingredients in disease transmission, to a visit to a progressive pig farm and virtual tour of the Teagasc Moorepark Pig Research Facility.

Speaking in advance of the Virtual Pig Week’, Edgar Manzanilla, head of Teagasc Pig Development Department, said:

”A variety of contributors will share their expertise and experience including Teagasc farm staff and researchers along with pig producers and international experts.

“I would encourage all pig producers and those involved in the sector to tune in each day at lunchtime for the latest and most up to date research and advice.”

Each event will feature a live discussion panel, who will host questions and answers sessions where you can submit your questions to be answered live during the event.

Tuesday – Virtual tour of Teagasc Moorepark Pig Research Facility;

Wednesday – Key husbandry practices in pig production;

Thursday – Biosecurity and energy use – farm visit; and

Friday – The role of feed ingredients in disease transmission and webinar with Dr Scott Dee, Director of Research for Pipestone Applied Research, Minnesota US. The week’s schedule includes:

The live panel for this event will be hosted by Ciarán Carroll, Teagasc Pig Development Department Head of Knowledge Transfer.