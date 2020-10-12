Some showers forecast but largely cool dry week in store – Met Éireann

A few showers are expected this week but there will be lots of dry weather overall during the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Mean air temperatures will be a little below average for October, however.

Rain in eastern counties will clear into the Irish Sea this morning, the national meteorological office says. It will then be a bright and breezy day nationwide with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 11° to 14° in fresh northwest breezes, strong on windward coasts.

Tonight will be cold and breezy with clear spells and showers. The showers will become fairly widespread overnight, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Minimum temperatures of 5° to 8° are forecast in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Farming and field conditions

There will be mostly dry conditions for daylight hours this coming week with the exception of Atlantic coastal counties on Friday, Met Éireann says. However, cool temperatures and generally light to moderate winds will limit drying.

There will be good opportunities for spraying for most of this week with light winds and dry conditions. The best of which will be Wednesday.

Regarding field conditions, soils are generally saturated with poorly drained soils waterlogged.

With below-average rainfall expected in the coming week, soils will recover slightly but, due to the cool temperatures, improvements will be small, the forecaster notes.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be fresh and breezy with sunny spells and a few showers. The showers look set to be most frequent near Irish Sea coasts. Highest temperatures of 11° to 14° are expected in fresh north or northeast winds.

Tomorrow night will see showers affect eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster but it looks set to remain predominantly dry elsewhere with clear spells.

Minimum temperatures of 3° to 6° are given for the west and southwest but 7° to 10° elsewhere with moderate northeast winds, Met Éireann says.

Wednesday

A few showers in the east and northeast are expected on Wednesday but there will be a good deal of dry and bright weather overall.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in moderate northeast breezes are forecast. It will turn cold overnight with long clear spells and some fog patches forming as winds fall light.

Minimum temperatures will drop to 1° to 4° with a touch of frost.

Thursday

Thursday will see a cold start with some frost and fog. It looks set to be a mainly dry day with sunny spells, Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures will stay at 10° to 13° with light northeast winds. It will again turn quite cold on Thursday night with clear spells and some fog patches – and frost forming in some sheltered parts.