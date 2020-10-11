Gain Equine says contaminated molasses source of banned substance

Gain Equine Nutrition has confirmed that an international supplier of the feed ingredient molasses has issued an “urgent action & recall notice”.

Last week (October 8) Gain placed a “temporary hold” on the sale of some bagged ruminant feed product lines as a “precautionary measure” following the discovery of the banned beef performance enhancer Zilpaterol in some batches of its equine feed products.

The move was part of an investigation into the discovery made in France.

Today (Sunday October 11) Gain issued a statement regarding the recall notice by ED & F Man Liquid Products Ireland.

“ED&F Man Liquid Products Ireland Ltd is informing you that the products listed below are suspected of containing minute traces of the substance zilpaterol.

“Although the initial levels detected are extremely low, the substance in question is banned in the European Union,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

Action by Gain

Gain said that following confirmation of the equine feed issue on October 2, the company undertook a forensic investigation which pinpointed the source.

Gain said it “switched molasses supplier” on Monday October 5 and “resumed production of equine feed following consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)”.

It adds that “deliveries to customers and retail outlets recommenced on Wednesday October 7” and the team are working to replenish stocks as quickly as possible across all markets.