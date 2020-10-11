What are the job opportunities in the agri-sector right now?

Several exciting job prospects are available in the agriculture sector at the moment, across a wide range of skills and interests.

The pick of the bunch are outlined below. To find out more about these jobs and others (including how to apply for them), visit AgriRecruit.

Technical sales manager

Collins Agri Dairy Solutions is seeking an enthusiastic sales manager with commercial and technical competencies.

The Munster-based role will see the successful candidate reporting to the business owner, with specific responsibility for the sales, technical training and promotion of dairy products to farmers.

The candidate would ideally be from a farming background, while sales experience; and agricultural-related qualification; and an excellent manner in dealing with people would all be desirable, among other characteristics. Click here for more information

Digital marketing specialist

Green Acre Marketing, the marketing and PR services firm for the agri-business sector, is seeking a digital marketing specialist.

The ideal candidate will have an interest in agriculture and a strong flair for all things digital.

This is initially a nine-month contract position, but there is the possibility of a longer-term role.

The emphasis will be on digital marketing and social media management. With that in mind, candidates should: have good content writing skills; have IT skills; and be creatively minded. Click here for more information

Junior digital content creator

Green Acre Marketing is also looking for a junior digital content creator to join its team.

As with the job listed above, this is initially a nine-month contract position, but there is the possibility of a longer-term role.

The successful candidate will deliver digital content and design services to support a range of project requirements including digital marketing, website design and social media assets.

Applicants will have experience of working in communications/marketing, delivering high-quality work within agreed objectives and deadlines, while retaining a focus on customer service. Click here for more information

Sales representatives

Farm software provider AgriNet is looking for sales people to grow the customer base for its HerdApp management tool.

The role will entail explaining the benefits, efficiency and time-saving AgriNet HerdApp can bring for farmers.

The ideal candidate will: be enthusiastic and driven to succeed; be able to clearly and simply communicate at farm level; have the ability to work on their own initiative; have an excellent phone manner; and be from a farming background with excellent knowledge of farming. Click here for more information

School competition coordinator

A school competition coordinator is being sought to lead the Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition.

In this role, the coordinator will be the liaison point between the participating schools and Certified Angus Beef and its partners; along with being the project lead for this exciting initiative.

The ideal candidate will have: excellent communication skills; a keen attention to detail; strong people management skills; and a personable and friendly manner.

Previous experience in administration/coordination or a similar role is desirable. Click here for more information

Herd manager

A herd manager is being sought for a dairy farm in the southwest of the country. The successful candidate will be required to work as part of a team on a large crossbred dairy farm in Co. Limerick.

Good facilities and a roster are in place. Attitude is more important than experience, according to the farm, as training will be provided. All applicants will be responded to. Click here for more information

AI technicians

Munster Bovine is now recruiting for artificial insemination (AI) technicians throughout Munster and Galway.

DIY AI training is desirable but not essential as training will be provided.

An extensive training program will be provided where you will receive training from experts in this field and partner with experienced technicians as a trainee.

Interested candidates should forward a copy of their cover letter and up-to-date CV in the strictest confidence by Friday, October 9. Click here for more information

Tillage specialist

AgriLand is looking for a tillage specialist. As our tillage specialist you will be AgriLand’s face and voice of all of our tillage coverage.

You will partake in all relevant events; liaise with farmers and industry stakeholders right across the country; and produce engaging editorial and technical content.

You will also work with other departments across the organisation, including broadcast, creative and commercial.

Day-to-day engagement with our followers on social media is also vitally important. Click here for more information

Dairy specialist

AgriLand is also looking for a dairy specialist. Is this the job that you’ve been looking for?

As our dairy specialist you will be AgriLand’s face and voice of all of our dairy coverage.

The successful candidate will have an agricultural science (or related) qualification. We are willing to consider either recent graduates or applicants with a number of years of (relevant) post-college experience. Click here for more information

Product manager

Grassland Agro is recruiting for a project manager to join its project management and technical support team.