An Independent TD has urged Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to establish a dedicated sheep forum.

The call from Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin followed a protest outside the Dáil yesterday (Tuesday, February 28) by members of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Protesters demanded improved conditions for sheep farmers and a support package for the sector which has been grappling with high input costs and low prices for months.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said that the Irish sheep sector is “on its knees” and appealed to all politicians to stand behind farmers.

Speaking in the Dáil after meeting the farmers at the gate of Leinster House, Deputy Marian Harkin called on the minister for agriculture to immediately put an emergency aid programme in place for the sheep sector.

“It’s a long time since I’ve met such a dejected group. Some of them are at their wits end many are on the floor, working for nothing and losing money.

“Meanwhile, they watch French and other European farmers get up to €8/kg for their ewes as they get €5.80 to €6.

“I met men who told me it’s not just that they will have to cut back on stock this autumn, there are rows at home because there is no money and they are selling assets to pay college fees.”

Deputy Harkin told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the emergency aid package should include an increased payment of €30/ewe under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), along with an extra €5/ewe for correction presentation of wool.

“Minister McConalogue needs to set up a proper sheep forum, just like the beef forum, and fully implement the 2019 Task Force recommendations.

“This also includes stepping up promotional work by Bord Bia and exploring the possibility of securing EU Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for grass-fed Irish lamb,” Deputy Harkin said.