Taoiseach eats less meat to reduce his carbon footprint

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has revealed that he has taken to eating less meat so as to reduce his carbon footprint and contribute to climate change mitigation.

He made the comments at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party today, January 14, where he also outlined his plans to introduce a staged increase on the carbon tax for fossil fuels.

The Government intends to stagger the increases over the next 11 years until 2030, and the Taoiseach said: “We want people to know what the tax will be in 2030 and how it will increase each year between now and then.”

Varadkar said that the tax increases would apply to coal, home heating oil, diesel, petrol and gas – but not to greenhouse emissions from livestock.

The Taoiseach added that failure to act on emissions would “damage the attractiveness of our food exports”.

He went on to say that the tax increases would happen in a ‘revenue-neutral’ way so that the taxation amount is returned to households, which might by done in such ways as increasing social welfare payments, increasing tax credits, or giving a payout specifically for that purpose.

I am trying to eat less meat both for health reasons and reasons of climate change. But I’d imagine, given the amount of travel I do, I’m not the best example.

The Taoiseach highlighted that Ireland is currently set to miss its 2030 climate mitigation targets, which, according to him, justifies the increased tax.

However, such a move had received criticism even before the Taoiseach’s remarks today.

Last Friday, January 11, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said that a carbon tax hike would leave people in rural Ireland, particularly farmers, with an “unfair burden”.