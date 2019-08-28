Taoiseach called on to recall the Dáil early to discuss Brexit crisis

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been called on by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan to recall the Dáil early to discuss the developing Brexit “crisis”.

In a statement made by deputy Ryan, the Taoiseach is called on to invoke powers under the Standing Orders of Dáil Éireann.

The Green Party leader said: “I am asking the Taoiseach to use his powers under standing order 26 to initiate an early recall of Dáil Éireann to discuss the evolving Brexit crisis.

“As it stands the Dáil is due to return on September 17, by which time the House of Commons will already have been prorogued with an increasing likelihood of a ‘no-deal Brexit’.

We cannot control the increasingly fraught developments in Westminster but we should have the Dáil in session to make sure that our response is debated in full.

“We will be advancing our own proposals on what needs to be done, in consultation with our UK and European Green Colleagues.

Advertisement

“I believe the Irish Government’s position has been strengthened by the solidarity that has been shown across the Oireachtas.

“Returning earlier in September would be an important recognition of the scale of the crisis we all face,” deputy Ryan concluded.