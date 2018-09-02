‘Take me to the island’: 81ac Westport land suitable for grazing

When it comes to scenic locations in which to farm, Collanmore Island, Westport, Co. Mayo, is right up there and there is now a chance to avail of the views.

Currently, there is 81ac of land for sale through private treaty, which is part of Collanmore Island, located in Clew Bay. It is described as being of “fair quality, suitable for grazing” by agent Sherry FitzGerald Crowley.

Some local farmers have shown an interest in it already, the agent said.

Collanmore is a tidal island and the property can be accessed via a causeway from Claggan, Kilmeena, six to seven days out of 14, depending on tides. It can be accessed by boat at any time from a number of harbours; Rosmoney being the closest.

The land is currently stocked with sheep but has been used for cattle grazing in the past. The property has mains water and there is a mains electricity connection to the island.

Collanmore is one of the biggest of Clew Bay’s islands and is the largest in the inner bay. It has a number of other properties including farm land, residential, guest accommodation and leisure business.

Selling agent, Aoife Swanton, said that the island enjoys stunning views and is unusual in that it is tidal. “It is one of the closest islands to Westport. The land has the ruins of an old house on the land which has been in the same family since 1914.”

Swanton said that there hasn’t been a huge amount of agricultural land transactions through agents locally in recent years. “It could be that some land is changing hands through private selling,” she said.

In the local residential market, UK buyers have fallen off due to uncertainty around Brexit, but U.S. buyers are now being seen, the agent said.

Very good land in the area sells for €10,000 per acre, she noted.

The land on Collanmore Island has a guide price of €570,000.