Soil moisture deficits almost back to capacity in north east
Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are almost back to field capacity in the north east of the country. In fact, on poorly drained soils in some parts of the country, SMDs are getting near saturation point.
However, in the midlands and south east of the country, SMDs range from 40 to 58.
Well-drained soils
SMDs on well-drained soils in the west and north west of the country need just 2mm of rain to reach field capacity; while 36-42mm of rain is needed in the midlands. Up to 55mm of rain is needed to reach field capacity in the east and south east of the country.
The story is similar on moderately-drained soils.
Poorly-drained soils
Poorly drained soils in the west and north west of the country are at -7 and -8. This means that these soils are 7mm and 8mm above field capacity and need just 3mm and 2mm of rain to reach saturation point.
Poorly drained soils in the midlands need between 40mm and 46mm of rain to reach field capacity, while soils in the east and south east need similar amount of rain to those on well and moderately-drained soils.