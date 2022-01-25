Taaffe Auctions kicked off its spring dairy sales last week in Carnaross on Wednesday (January 19) and Dungannon on Thursday (January 20).

Recent dairy sales have seen a lively trade, with many farmers looking to boost numbers. This trend has continued at Taaffe Auctions’ latest sales.

Taaffe auctions

Taaffe Auctions started its spring sales at Carnaross Mart, with 157 head on offer at the Co. Meath mart.

The sale included 90 freshly calved heifers and cows, from herds such as Ballydoogan; Greenlea; Ballivor; Ballyelly; Listraor; Tulcree; Cornboro; and more.

The dispersal sale comprised 53 cows and four yearling heifers for Alan Johnston, and ten pedigree, Fleckvieh springing heifers imported from Austria. Image source: Carnaross Mart

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions stated: “The first dairy sale of 2022 saw a very lively trade for freshly calved heifers and cows.

“The top price was 3,000gns for Lot 89 from Norris Beattie. Delashhen Sidekick Lulu calved December 8, sold milking 32L and went to a Co. Leitrim herd.

“The second highest price was 2,940gns for a second calf cow from Paul Feeney’s Ballivor Herd. This Lot 85 was sold giving 39L and was purchased by a Northern Irish buyer.”

Continuing, Michael told Agriland that: “Overall, milk trade was very consistent with large numbers sold, from 1,700gns to 2,300gns.

“The sale also included a dispersal sale of a milking herd for Alan Johnston, Monasterboice, Co. Louth.

“Top price was 1,940gns for a pure bred, non-registered Friesian freshly calved heifer.”

Dungannon

Taaffe Auctions’ second sale of the spring took place in Dungannon, with 114 head on offer at the Co. Tyrone mart.

The sale had 63 freshly calves cows and heifers, 30 springing heifers, 21 heifer calves and a two-year-old ‘Relough’ bull.

The freshly calved heifers and cows were on offer from herds such as Aghyaran, Ardmore, Ards, Drumard / Drumgoon and more. Image source: Carnaross Mart

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Michael Taaffe stated: “The first dairy sale of 2022 in Dungannon witnessed a sharp trade, with freshly calved heifers and cows selling from 1,350gns to 4,200gns.

“Top price at the sale was 4,200gns, paid for Lot 20 Ards Hurricane SS Lou Ella 2 from Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards herd.

“This beautiful daughter of Bacon-Hill Hurricane calved at two-years old in December and sold giving 37L to a Coleraine farmer. She was backed by 14 generations of VG/EX cows from the formidable Lou Ella cow family originating in the USA.”

Continuing Michael said: “The Ards team also claimed second highest price on the day of 3,320gns, from the same Coleraine farmer for Lot 22 Ards Crimson P Ruth.

“Again calved in December she sold giving 32L and is potential 12th generation VG/EX from Ards renowned Ruth family and was backed by four generations of 3.60% protein dams.” Image source: Carnaross Mart

Commenting on the sale further, Michael said: “One bull was forward for sale, Lot 1 from the Relough herd named Relough Credit. This handsome bull created a lot of interest and sold for 3,000gns to a Newtownards farmer.

“A group of forward springing heifers were offered with 65% clearance and selling to top of 2,060gns. This group averaged 1,740gns.

“The sale concluded with a group of 20 heifer calves from Cyril Gibson’s Glenure herd, with calves born August to October. The calves sold from 480gns to top of 740gns and the 20 sold averaged 600gns,” Michael concluded.