Minister of State for new market development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that the decision by China to suspend beef imports from Ireland as a result of an atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) case is “disappointing”.

Earlier, DAFM confirmed that tests carried out at its Central Veterinary Research Laboratory confirmed a case of atypical BSE on November 3.

During a trade mission to Malaysia at the moment, Minister Heydon told Agriland: “Due to an atypical BSE case, trade to the Chinese market for beef has had to be suspended.

“It is disappointing coming so soon after significant efforts were made to reopen the market earlier this year.

“My department is now working to complete all the necessary work set out as part of our trade protocol.

“Timing around the reopening of the market is a matter for the Chinese authorities but we will work to regain access as soon as possible,” Minister Heydon added.

Future for exports to China?

The animal in question was a over 10 years-of-age and was identified during the department’s ongoing systematic surveillance of fallen animals at knackeries, according to DAFM.

It’s understood the animal did not enter the food or feed chain and the department has stated that there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence the department has stressed.

Beef shipments from Ireland to China had only resumed again earlier this year, in January, after they had previously been suspended in May 2020 following the confirmation by DAFM of “an isolated case of atypical BSE” at that time.

The reopening of the market in January had been seen as a major opportunity for Ireland to rebuild its beef trade with China which had been worth almost €40 million in 2019.

However, the market had been slow to take off and it’s understood less than expected volumes had been exported.

Minister Heydon continued: “Government has been focused on widening market access for beef while continuing to grow the value of exports in existing markets.

“This week I am leading the first ministerial agri-food trade mission to the Philippines, which has grown to be our largest third-country market for beef.

“It is vitally important that we continue to focus on market diversification, ensuring we have access to the widest possible range of markets for our agri-food offering.”

It is not known yet if this latest case of atypical BSE will cause a similar delay to exports and whether or not beef exports to China will be allowed to resume in the near future.