Survey results: Which political party has the most participant support?
The ‘state of the nation’ survey – conducted with almost 3,000 farmer participants in recent weeks by AgriLand and Empathy Research – has revealed that 20% of respondents are undecided as to who they would vote for in a general election.
2,921 respondents participated in this broad-ranging, open (online) survey, conducted through AgriLand.
The survey opened on Wednesday, September 11, and closed on Monday, September 16.
In the questionnaire, respondents were asked: “If a general election was to be held tomorrow, who would you give your first preference vote to?”
Meanwhile, 21% said they would support Fianna Fáil in the next election.
A hefty 18% of survey participants said that they would back an independent candidate.
There is a large gap between independent candidates and the next grouping, which was Sinn Féin, to whom some 5% of respondents would give their first vote.
Finally, 3% of participants said they would prefer not to say who they’d vote for, while 5% would not vote at all.
United Ireland?
Meanwhile, another political question was posed to survey participants, namely: Would you like to see a united Ireland in your lifetime?”
On this, 60% of respondents said yes, they would like to see a united Ireland.
Approximately 13% said that no, they would not like to see a united Ireland, while a further 26% said they do not know.