National online mental-health charity, Turn2Me, will operate a Valentine’s Day support group for people who find it difficult to cope, or who are lonely, at this time of year.

During the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, the charity said it sees a peak in the number of people talking about relationship issues they’re having, people who are experiencing heartbreak, and people who are feeling lonely.

The support group will commence at 8pm on February 14.

The charity said it is also contacted by a high number of people who are finding it difficult to get over an ex-partner, and these feelings are exacerbated at this time of year.

“The support group isn’t just for people in a romantic relationship,” CEO of Turn2Me, Fiona O’Malley said.

“It’s also for those who are experiencing hurt from other relationships, including friends and family. While Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love for many happy couples, for others, it can emphasise the gaps in their relationships.

“People can be very disappointed in their romantic relationships and a day like Valentine’s Day can bring these cracks and frustrations to the surface.”

“People are far more aware of manipulation tactics used in relationships today than they would have been a few decades ago, including gaslighting, the silent treatment, breadcrumbing, love-bombing and triangulation,” Ms. O’Malley said.

“Manipulation tactics in relationships are just some of the many things our users report on the Turn2Me platform. No matter what your relationship issues are, or who they’re with, the best way to tackle them is to talk about them.

Advertisement

Turn2Me has offered the following self-care tips:

Celebrate yourself this Valentine’s Day;

Take a break from social media;

Don’t define yourself by your relationship status;

Treat yourself to something nice;

Make other plans – lunch with friends or family, visit a museum or a gallery, or go to see a movie in the cinema;

Write a list of things you’re grateful for;

Join our support group on Monday at 8pm if you’re feeling down.

Gaslighting

This is when someone denies something they have done, lies about events that happened, and dismisses another person’s environment or feelings, causing them to become insecure.

Breadcrumbing

This is when someone gives minimal romantic or flirtatious signals, without putting in any real effort or commitment. It can leave the other person in an emotional limbo.

Love-bombing

This is when someone gives you intense, over-the-top attention and compliments in a short period of time to create romantic, emotional interest and dependency.

Triangulation

This when someone brings another person into the mix to justify an opinion or make their partner feel insecure.

To avail of the Valentine’s Day Support Group visitTurn2Me.ie