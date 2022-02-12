There were over 350 bullocks on offer at Carnaross Mart’s weekly bullock sale on Monday, February 7, and their trade was described as “on fire” by mart manager Padraig McElroy.

He outlined that 600kg continental bullocks made as far as €3/kg, with some steers even selling over the €3/kg mark.

Lighter bullocks are a strong trade also and the clearance rate of over 95% on the day reflected the strong prices obtained by farmers selling cattle. This 625kg Charolais-cross (CHX) bullock made €1,670, or €2.67/kg

This 590kg CHX bullock made €1750, or €2.97/kg

These three Aberdeen Angus-Cross (AAX) bullocks weighing 645kg made €1,650, or €2.56/kg

This 500kg Friesian-cross (FRX) bullock made €1,040, or €2.08/kg

This 560kg Hereford-cross (HEX) bullock made €1,190, or €2.12/kg

This 620kg Simmental-cross (SIX) bullock made €1,420, or €2.29/kg

Continuing, the Carnaross Mart manager said the demand for Angus heifers and steers has strengthened further, with Angus bullocks making over €2.55/kg at Monday’s sale.

Hereford bullocks were in high demand at the sale also, with 610kg Hereford steers selling for €1,530, or €2.51/kg.

Better-type Friesian bullocks were a good trade at the steer sale too, with the heavier Friesian bullocks – north of 500kg – clearing the €2.05/kg mark comfortably and lighter, plainer Friesians selling for less.

One noticeable Friesian bullock price at the sale was for a 480kg bullock that went for €1,120, or €2.33/kg.

McElroy added that demand from Northern customers is picking up momentum, saying “they’re buying a growing number of cattle at the mart”.

Commenting on the type of cattle that are of interest to the northern customers, McElroy explained: “They’re interested in all heavy cattle – anything from 500kg up, they’re interested in it.”

The top-quality continental bullock is still commanding the top price/kg at the mart, with the quality Angus steer not far behind.

Numbers of cattle are expected to further increase at the weekly bullock sale in the coming weeks.

Weanling mart

The weanling sale took place at the mart on Tuesday, February 8, with over 250 bulls and 130 heifers on offer at the sale.

As one mart attendee said, the current weanling trade “has to be seen to be believed”, with a full clearance at the sale and “at least 30% of the weanling heifers on offer making over €3/kg”.

Weanling heifer prices:

330kg CHX heifer sold for €1,070, or €3.24/kg;

235kg Limousin-cross heifer (LMX) sold for €760, or €3.23/kg;

275kg CHX heifer sold for €880, or €3.20/kg.

Weanling bull prices:

270kg LMX weanling bull sold for €950, or €3.52/kg;

250kg CHX weanling bull sold for €840, or €3.36/kg;

420kg Limousin weanling bull sold for €1,230, or €2.93/kg.

McElroy noticed that the interest among farmers in finishing bulls is increasing this year and added that the money farmers are getting for cattle, in the factory or the at the mart, seems to be going straight back into the ring to buy replacement cattle.