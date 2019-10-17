Supermac’s boss to speak at Beef Plan PO meeting

It has been confirmed that the founder and owner of Supermac’s – Pat McDonagh – will be speaking at a meeting of the Beef Plan’s PO.

The country’s first beef producer group – Irish Beef Producers – is hosting an open farmer meeting in Loughrea, Co. Galway, on Monday, October 21.

The event will commence at 8:00pm in the Loughrea Hotel.

Eoin Donnelly will be speaking to farmers at the meeting on the recent beef agreement and outlining the function of the new beef PO.

Supermac’s boss, Pat McDonagh has also agreed to come on board for the meeting and, according to a spokesperson from the Beef Plan, wil deliver a presentation on current issues in the Irish beef industry – from his perspective.

All are welcome to attend the event.

Letters of discontinuance

Separately, the Beef Plan Movement has issued a statement saying it is awaiting confirmation that letters of discontinuance have “issued to all parties in receipt of legal threats and injunctions”.

The statement outlined that staff at the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s, Michael Creeds’, office have been “liaised with during the past 36 hours” regarding the legal threats allegedly remaining over two farmers who were protesting outside C & D Foods in Edgeworthstown.

A statement has been presented to the chair of the Beef Market Taskforce (BMT) and we await further developments.

Concluding, the statement outlined: “The Beef Plan awaits communication from the chair of the BMT with regard to reconvening the taskforce.”