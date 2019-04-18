Success: Stolen Transit and trailer recovered after public appeal

A Ford Transit van, an Ivor Williams 12ft X 6ft trailer and its contents have all been recovered safely after being stolen from an agri-contractor’s yard in Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan.

The owner of the plant, Michael Murphy, explained that he got a phone call from a concerned member of the public who had read an article published on AgriLand about the stolen plant and happened to notice the van and trailer parked at a site between Eglish, Co. Tyrone, and Armagh City.

He outlined that the trailer (pictured below) was rather unique as it was custom built and had a Redrock 300-gallon tank sitting on it at the time it was robbed.

Advertisement

Michael explained that stolen property, belonging to other people and amounting to an estimated value of almost €50,000, was also recovered at the site.

He noted that his van had a number of machinery parts and equipment inside it; all property was safely recovered.

He expressed his thanks for all the information he was given by members of the public who had got in contact with him after reading the AgriLand article and the Facebook post that he shared.

He added that he was inundated with messages of support from people who had shared the post and also scanned CCTV footage looking for his stolen property.