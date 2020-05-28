Success at first online cattle sale at Headford Mart

Headford Mart held its first online cattle sale on Saturday last, May 23. It was some eight weeks since the mart had operated a sale and the mart’s manager noted that “it was good to be back trading in these unusual times”.

Buyers could purchase cattle through the online trading platform – Livestock Live (LSL) – with the trading continuing in this fashion for the foreseeable future.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and patience as we move into a new experience in the livestock industry,” Joe added.

On the day, bullock prices ranged from €1.19/kg to €3.32/kg or from €130 over to €835 over.

A Limousin bullock weighing 695kg achieved the top price of €1,530 or €2.20/kg, while a Charolais bullock made €880 or €3.32/kg; he weighed 265kg.

In the heifer ring, these lots made €315-735 along with the weight or €1.84-3.43/kg. A Charolais heifer achieved a top price of €1,380 (€2.14/kg); she weighed 645kg. Furthermore, €3.34/kg (€790) was paid for a Limousin heifer weighing 230kg.

Looking to weanling heifers, these animals sold for €365-560 over or €1.95-2.91/kg. A Limousin weanling heifer weighing 300kg sold for €860 or €2.87/kg. Another Limousin heifer made €800 or €2.91/kg; she weighed 275kg.

Moving to weanling bulls, prices ranged from €255-660 along with the weight or €1.68-3.17/kg.

A Charolais bull – weighing 340kg – was bought for €1,000 or €2.94/kg.

Cull cows sold for €690-1,430/head. €1,430 was paid for an eight-year-old Charolais cow weighing 785kg. In addition, a number of cows with calves at foot went under the hammer. Prices for these lots ranged from €1,160/unit to €1,530/unit.

The top price went to a seven-year-old Charolais cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot; the pair sold for €1,530.