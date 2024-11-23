The number of homes, farms and businesses without power due to severe weather during Storm Bert now stands at 11,000, predominantly in counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, and Galway, ESB Networks has said.

This is down from 60,000 homes, farms and businesses without power this morning (Saturday, November 23). ESB Networks anticipates that most premises currently without power will have their supply restored by tonight.

Storm Bert will continue to bring fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds tonight, reaching near gale or gale force at times on southern and western coasts, according to national forecaster Met Éireann.

Further power outages may occur tonight and through Sunday (November 24), according to ESB Network which is closely monitoring the storm impact on power supplies.

ESB Networks said a “concerted effort” is being made in areas of Connemara and west Mayo where some premises remain without supply due to extensive damage from heavy snow and ice earlier this week.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Storm Bert

Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow are currently under a Status Yellow wind warning which will remain in place until 02:00a.m tomorrow.

The national forecaster warns of fallen trees, displaced debris and loose objects, as well as difficult travelling conditions.

Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be affected by a separate Status Yellow wind warning from 8:00a.m tomorrow until 02:00a.m on Monday (November 25).

Donegal will also be affected by strong to gale force and very gusty south to southwest winds, veering westerly on Sunday night, with a wind warning in place from 8:00a.m tomorrow until 8:00a.m on Monday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry and Galway will come into effect at 8:00a.m tomorrow until 7:00p.m tomorrow as Storm Bert will bring strong to gale force and very gusty south to southwest winds, strongest in coastal parts.