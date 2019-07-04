Stolen quad recovered from undergrowth hollow

A quad which had been reported stolen has been recovered from a patch of undergrowth by police in Co. Antrim.

Announcing the find, local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Antrim revealed the discovery yesterday, Wednesday, July 3.

In a brief statement, the PSNI said: “With the assistance of the PSNI Air Support Unit we were able to locate and recover this quad bike that was stolen in the course of a burglary on Monday night.

This shows the lengths that criminals will go to in order to hide the proceeds of their crime.

“But rest assured that we and our partner agencies will leave no stone unturned, or bush shaken, to find and recover stolen property.

Advertisement

“Now it’s off for a forensic examination to identify the burglars,” the statement concluded.

Ifor Williams trailer stolen

On a related note, PSNI based in Antrim are seeking to locate an 8ft by 5ft, single-axle, galvanised Ifor Williams trailer.

According to police, it was stolen at around 10:00am yesterday from the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick.

“Police would urge anyone travelling in this area at around this time who may have seen this trailer to get in touch with any information,” the PSNI said.