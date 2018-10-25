Still time to incorporate phosphorus into the seedbed

Anyone currently sowing winter cereals on soil with a phosphorus (P) index of 1 or 2 can still apply P fertiliser to the soil.

The fourth nitrates action programme allowed for this change and runs for four years from 2018 to 2021.

Under the rule, farmers may apply P fertiliser up until October 31.

However, this fertiliser must be incorporated into the seedbed, by either spreading before sowing or drilling with the seed.

20kg/ha of P can be applied in the autumn, where winter cereals are being planted. There is no change to the total P allowance and this 20kg/ha comes out of the total P budget.

The rule change was made as the nitrates review group stated that early growth of winter crops was restricted where P levels were sub-optimal.

Winter sowing

In the fields, good weather conditions are taking the pressure off farmers for the winter sowing period and acreage is set to soar.

Winter barley area looks set to hit over 75,000ha.

A shortage of oats seed will limit sowing, but a large amount of the oats area is likely to be sown in the winter, as opposed to the spring time, while conditions allow.