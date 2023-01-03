Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, January 3) issued a Status Yellow warning for wind for Co. Donegal.

The national forecaster said that southwest winds will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts and over high ground.

The Status Yellow warning will take effect at 11:00p.m tonight and remain in place until 3:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for rain is in effect and will remain in place for Co. Kerry until 8:00p.m this evening. Met Éireann said that spells of heavy rain could lead to localised flooding.

Weather elsewhere

Meanwhile, elsewhere it will be dull and wet today (Tuesday, January 3) with occasional outbreaks of rain, bringing the potential for spot flooding.

Highest temperatures today will range from 11° to 13° in fresh southwesterly winds.

It will be blustery tonight with fresh to strong southwesterly winds. The rain will clear to scattered showers early on with lowest temperatures of 5° to 9°, coolest towards the north.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 4) will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will range from 10° to 13° with fresh west to southwest winds. It will become largely dry with isolated showers for a time Wednesday night.

Cloud and persistent rain will develop over southern counties towards Thursday morning (January 5), with lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Thursday will be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy. Highest temperatures will range from 7° to 11° with light southerly winds freshening from the southwest during the afternoon.

Rain will then clear eastwards early on Thursday night leaving a mostly clear calm night. Fog will develop as winds fall off and temperatures drop to between -1° and +1° with of frost in places.

It will be mainly dry with fog slow to clear on Friday morning (January 6). In the afternoon southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh, then cloud and rain will develop along western coasts, spreading eastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be from 7° to 11° and Friday night will be cold with frost in places.

Saturday (January 7) will be mainly dry with showers on coasts, turning to sleet at times and with snow on higher ground. A cold and windy day is likely and showers will become more widespread towards evening.

Current indications suggest Sunday (January 8) will be cold and windy with showers of sleet and snow, frequent over the west and north and isolated in the east and south.