Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo to come into place today, Thursday, December 5.

According to the national forecaster, south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds today of 50-65km/h with gusts of up to 90-100km/h.

The Status Yellow warning was issued yesterday at 3:00pm and will remain in place from 8:00am this morning until 8:00pm this evening.

Elsewhere, conditions will be “very windy” today with outbreaks of rain, mainly in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, with some heavy bursts of wind in the west and northwest.

Meanwhile, in east Munster and Leinster, long, dry spells will prevail with just patchy rain and drizzle. This rain will become more widespread this evening.

Maximum temperatures today will reach 10° to 13°.

Tonight, Thursday, will see rain and drizzle giving way to scattered showers, with some clear spells developing later, though staying mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a bright day, with sunny spells developing. Scattered showers will become isolated later. Maximum temperatures will reach 9° to 12° in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Conditions will become mild on Saturday with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic. The rain will affect mainly parts of Connacht and Ulster but conditions will remain mostly dry in Munster and Leinster with just a little patchy light rain or drizzle, chiefly on coasts and hills.