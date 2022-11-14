Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for wind and rain for three counties this afternoon. (Monday, November 14).

The national forecaster has said that it will be wet and windy this evening with spells of heavy rain and possible spot flooding in Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

There will also be strong south to southeast winds with gusts of 70-100km/h and the weather warning takes effect at 4:00p.m and will remain in place until 11.30 tonight.

Weather forecast elsewhere

In most other parts of the country, the forecast is for a largely dry and sunny afternoon. However, cloud will build from the southwest later, with outbreaks of rain gradually extending across the country through this evening and into tonight.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 11° to 14°C. It will turn blustery this evening with strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

On to tonight, it will be wet and windy at first as the rain tracks northeastwards, becoming drier for a time before showers follow, mainly affecting the south and west, where a Status Yellow weather warning is in place for Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer westerly as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures of 1° to 3° in the south and west but 4° to 6° elsewhere.

Rain will clear the northeast early in the morning to leave a mainly bright day. Occasional showers will push in from the southwest, mainly affecting Connacht, Munster and south Leinster with drier intervals elsewhere.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 9° to 13° in light to moderate southerly winds, fresher on coasts.