Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 16 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties, incorporating 16 counties.

This warning includes all of Leinster as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

Issued by the national meteorological office this morning (Friday, July 27) at 11:00am, the warning will be valid from 9:00pm tonight until 9:00am tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 28).

However, a Status Yellow weather advisory warning remains in place for counties in Munster and Leinster for drought, as soil moisture deficits look set to remain in excess of 70mm in places, Met Eireann warns.

This will be updated next Wednesday, August 1.

Meanwhile, today, showers are developing along the west coast and spread inland, turning heavy or prolonged with the risk of thundery downpour later in the afternoon or evening.

Top temperatures will range from 17° to 21°. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southerly, occasionally fresh and in the afternoon will veer westerly in the west.

There’ll be further heavy showers overnight tonight, heaviest in the east and north later in the night. There’ll be clear spells too and drier weather will develop towards morning in the south and west.

Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° with light to moderate variable winds becoming westerly in direction and fresh at times.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see sunny spells and scattered showers. It is expected to feel cooler with fresh, occasionally strong, south-west winds with temperatures of just 15° to 18°.

A marked change to a more mobile Atlantic regime is forecast by Met Eireann in the coming days, with low pressure dominating conditions.

Most of the country will be dry at first tomorrow night but heavy rain or showers will move up over the country overnight – with particularly heavy falls possible in the east and south-east in the second half of the night.