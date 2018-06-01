Status Orange thunder warning issued for half the country

A Status Orange weather warning for thunder has been issued for half the country this afternoon by Met Eireann.

It is set to cover counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary.

“Severe thunderstorm activity” is expected in certain areas over the next few hours, the Irish meteorological office warned.

Torrential downpours and lightning strikes will also be likely, it added. The warning is set to be valid right up until 10:00pm tonight (Friday, June 1).

Earlier today, a Status Yellow rainfall warning that was issued yesterday was updated to include counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford as well as Leinster.

High intensity rainfall in scattered thunderstorms today was expected to lead to spot flooding in some areas. Met Eireann forecast that between 25mm and 50mm of rain could possibly fall locally in a short period of time.

Similarly, the warning remains valid up until 10:00pm tonight.