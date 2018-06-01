Glanbia appoints new group chairman

It has been confirmed that Martin Keane has been appointed to succeed Henry Corbally as the group chairman of Glanbia, the global nutrition group, with immediate effect.

Prior to this appointment, Keane – who has served a total of 11 years on the board – held the role of vice-chairman of Glanbia plc since 2010.

He is a director of Ornua Co-operative Ltd and a former president of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

As well as this, Patrick Murphy has been appointed to the position of vice-chairman in place of Keane – while John Murphy will continue as a vice-chairman, an announcement from Glanbia explained.

Murphy was appointed to the board in May 2011 and is also a director of Farmer Business Developments plc.

Speaking about his new appointment, Keane said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to serve as group chairman of Glanbia.

I will continue to build on the work of all those who have had the vision to make Glanbia the global nutrition group it is today and to help steer the business through its next phase of growth and development.

“I look forward to working with the board, the executive team and employees to ensure that the organisation continues to deliver on our strategic ambitions for all our shareholders and stakeholders.

“On behalf of the entire Glanbia organisation, I would also like to thank my predecessor Henry Corbally for his leadership and commitment as chairman for the last three years,” he added.

In other updates, Jer Doheny has been appointed as a non-executive director; it was also announced that Tom Grant and Patsy Ahern have retired as non-executive directors of Glanbia plc.

This reduces the number of Glanbia Co-op nominee directors on the board of Glanbia plc from 10 to eight members for the years 2018 and 2019, the Glanbia statement added.

These decisions reportedly reflect the revised board governance arrangements described in the circular that was sent by Glanbia plc to its shareholders on April 28, 2017, and approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Glanbia plc held on May 22, 2017.

Both Ahern and Grant are expected to continue as directors of Glanbia Co-operative Society and Glanbia Ireland, while Ger O’Brien has been appointed as a director of both organisations.