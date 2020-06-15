Status Orange rainfall warning issued for 4 counties
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for four counties for this afternoon, Monday, June 15.
Issued at 11:00am this morning the alert came into effect at 12:00pm and will remain in place until 6:00pm this evening.
The warning was issued for counties: Longford; Cavan; Leitrim; and Roscommon.
Meanwhile, earlier today, Met Éireann also issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for 21 counties around the country for this afternoon.
Issued this morning, the warning will come into effect at 12:00pm today, and will remain in place until 9:00pm tonight.
The alert will affect counties: Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Galway; Leitrim; Roscommon; Sligo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.
In addition, it was noted that the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties, namely: Armagh; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.
This follows a milder thunderstorm and lightning advisory notice issued by Met Éireann earlier this morning, which was issued for the whole country. The advisory came into effect at 6:00am and will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.
