Status Orange rainfall warning issued for 4 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for four counties for this afternoon, Monday, June 15.

Issued at 11:00am this morning the alert came into effect at 12:00pm and will remain in place until 6:00pm this evening.

The warning was issued for counties: Longford; Cavan; Leitrim; and Roscommon.

In these counties, intense thundery downpours today, in excess of 50mm, will lead to surface flooding.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Met Éireann also issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for 21 counties around the country for this afternoon.

Issued this morning, the warning will come into effect at 12:00pm today, and will remain in place until 9:00pm tonight.

The alert will affect counties: Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Galway; Leitrim; Roscommon; Sligo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.

In addition, it was noted that the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties, namely: Armagh; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

This follows a milder thunderstorm and lightning advisory notice issued by Met Éireann earlier this morning, which was issued for the whole country. The advisory came into effect at 6:00am and will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.