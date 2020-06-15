Status Yellow thunder warning issued for 21 counties
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for 21 counties around the country for today, Monday, June 15.
Issued this morning, the warning will come into effect at 12:00pm today, and will remain in place until 9:00pm tonight.
The alert will affect counties: Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Galway; Leitrim; Roscommon; Sligo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.
In addition, it was noted that the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties, namely: Armagh; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.
This follows a milder thunderstorm and lightning advisory notice issued by Met Éireann earlier this morning, which was issued for the whole country. The advisory came into effect at 6:00am and will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.
Tonight will be mainly dry for much of the country, with showers becoming isolated and less intense. Towards morning showers will move on to the southeast coast and will be heavy with a chance of thunder, the forecaster warns.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
What they worth?? 2 bullocks for sale
Call for price
-
Limousin Bulls For Sale @ Coolrain Limousin (Pedigree Herd Est. 1999)
Call for price