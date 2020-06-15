Status Yellow thunder warning issued for 21 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for 21 counties around the country for today, Monday, June 15.

Issued this morning, the warning will come into effect at 12:00pm today, and will remain in place until 9:00pm tonight.

The alert will affect counties: Cavan; Monaghan; Donegal; Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Galway; Leitrim; Roscommon; Sligo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; and Tipperary.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.

In addition, it was noted that the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for four counties, namely: Armagh; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

This follows a milder thunderstorm and lightning advisory notice issued by Met Éireann earlier this morning, which was issued for the whole country. The advisory came into effect at 6:00am and will remain valid until 11:00pm tonight.

In addition to the storms, the meteorological office noted that showers will develop by lunchtime; these will be most frequent over the midlands and north.

Tonight will be mainly dry for much of the country, with showers becoming isolated and less intense. Towards morning showers will move on to the southeast coast and will be heavy with a chance of thunder, the forecaster warns.