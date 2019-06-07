Staff wanted: Do you ‘fit the bill’ for any of these agri jobs?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector have recently become available, with plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in one’s career.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: an account manager; research technologist; and parts assistant.

Management Accountant

One of the largest beef processing companies in Europe is currently seeking a qualified or part-qualified accountant to work in the Poznan region in Poland.

According to the company, this role offers “a very good salary”, a company car, accommodation and regular flights to Ireland. The successful candidate will be based in Poznan, Poland for 2 – 3 years.

The candidate must have a minimum of three years’ experience.

Responsibilities in the position include assisting the financial controller in ensuring that the accounting records are properly controlled. Click here for more information

Systems Research Technologist

Teagasc are looking to hire a dairy calf to beef systems research technologist. The position is permanent. However, a panel may be formed from which future similar vacancies may be filled.

Such a panel will remain active for a maximum period of 12 months.

The position will see the successful candidate based in the Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land-Use Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, Wexford.

The starting salary for the candidate will be €33,387 per annum. The current salary scale is €33,387 to €64,981.

Duties will include: the management of research data collection for a dairy beef programme; supervision of the operation of the research programme; and experimental recording and database management.

A level eight degree in agricultural science or another related discipline is desirable. Click here for more information

Parts assistant

Meath Farm Machinery is seeking to recruit someone to be responsible for the selling, receiving and delivery of parts and accessories.

In-store customer service, overall organisational promotional duties, and stocking duties are key roles of the position.