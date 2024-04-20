The Springtime Sparklers Sale is set to return to Omagh, Co. Tyrone next week for what is a important date in the calendar of pedigree sheep breeders on the island.

The sale will take place at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh on Friday, April 26 at 7:00p.m.

This year’s event will feature over 70 lots comprising Dutch Spotted, Blue Texel, Beltex, Badger Face, Suffolk, Charollais, Texel breeds and a selection of Chartex and Suftex hybrids.

All stock will be eligible for immediate export to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and the mainland United Kingdom (UK).

There will be a range of pedigree ewes with lambs at foot, dry hoggets and recipients with lambs at foot at the sale.

Springtime Sparklers sale

The sale comprises the following flocks: Derg; Springhill; Bodoney; Bessiebell; Little Whisker; Johnstown; Knockmult and Tullygowen, with guest consignors Cleenagh, Craigdoo, Corbo and Carony.

Graham Fosters Springhill Charollais prefix will have 12 select ewe lambs set to go under the hammer this year, which are sired by his new stock ram, Boyo Bravemansgame.

The Derg Blue Texel flock will have a selection of females on offer to include three pedigree ewes with ewe lamb at foot, and two recipient ewes with ewe lambs at foot.

These are the first progeny from the Royal Welsh Show Champion Beili Blue Hulk.

Paddy and Stephen Fee of the Tullynagowan Dutch Spotted flock will present three ewe lambs and one ram lamb out of their stock ram Diamond Felix, who was top price lamb on the day back in 2022 at the June Society sale in Swatragh.

Sale catalogue

The Cleenagh Badger Face Texel flock have hand picked four shearling gimmers for the sale, which are daughters of the Carlisle Champion, Dunhuw Ding Dong.

Chris Johnston will be offering two recipient and twin embryo transfer (ET) lamb packages for sale.

These include two ewe lambs out of his show ewe, Artnagullion Firecracker and sired by Saveock Expresso Martini.

Janet and Andy Carson have two shearlings and two lambs catalogued in the sale from their Little Whisker flock, which are Blue Texels, Dutch Spotted and Badgerface Texels. Little Whisker sire Source: Libby Clarke

Russell Millen has a selection on offer to include two Spotted Dutch ewes with four natural lambs, three ewe lambs and a ram bred from Coose Gareth and Frank the Tank.

The Corbo flock has forward three Texel ET single ewe lambs sold sucking their recipient mothers sired by Mullan Game Changer.

The McCutcheon’s have a number of quality ewe lambs lined up for the sale comprising of a mix of Badgerface, Beltex and Dutch Spotted.These are from winning lines within the flock and are showing great potential.

The Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth will have 14 hybrid cross sheep further breeding or suitable for showing.

The venue for the sale is located at 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Viewing is welcome from 5:00p.m. For those who wish to purchase stock online this can be done using Marteye.