Sprawling manufacturer has now built 3 million tractors

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd – part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group – has announced that it has built three million tractors.

Mahindra claims to be the “world’s largest farm tractor manufacturer by volume”. It also claims to have been India’s leading tractor manufacturer for over three decades.

The company says that it achieved this manufacturing milestone during March (2019). It, says the firm, has “further cemented its leadership in the Indian market”.

Having rolled out its first tractor back in 1963 through a joint venture with International Harvester (IH), Mahindra crossed the one million units production mark in 2004.

The company then says that it went on to become the “world’s highest-selling farm tractor brand by volume” in 2009.

The Mahindra Farm Division then reached the two million units production mark in 2013. The next one million units were built in just the following six years.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajesh Jejurikar, president of Farm Equipment Sector – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “The tractor industry has been synonymous with the Mahindra brand over the last seven decades and the three million tractors milestone is a testimony to the same.”

For over 70 years, Mahindra has developed tractors not only for its domestic lndian market but for export too; its tractors can apparently be found in over 40 countries. The US is the company’s single-biggest market outside India. Nowadays, the company has over 14 tractor manufacturing and assembly units worldwide.