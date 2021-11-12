A special publication to mark 30 years of LEADER and the inspirational projects that it has funded throughout rural Ireland has been launched.

The booklet sets out case studies of 72 projects that have been funded through the LEADER measure of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme and aims to guide and help future applicants to develop viable projects for their communities.

In launching the publication, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, congratulated the National Rural Network (NRN), in particular Dr Maura Farrell, and Dr Shane Conway for their hard work and time in putting it together.

What is the National Rural Network?

The National Rural Network is a membership network for farmers, agricultural advisors, rural communities and others interested in rural development. It provides up-to-date information, case studies, seminars and conferences to maximise the beneficial outcomes of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme.

“My thanks also to each of the local action groups and their implementing partners for their work in engaging with communities on the ground and delivering vital projects for rural Ireland,” said the minister.

“As an important element of Our Rural Future, LEADER will continue to provide vital investment which will contribute to the future development and growth of rural communities and rural economies.”

Dr Conway from the NRN and NUI Galway, said: “

“Rural Ireland has benefited enormously from the LEADER programme; not only through capital invested, but more specifically through the enhancement and accumulation of social capital in rural areas.

“Evidence of social capital or the ‘glue’ that holds communities together, is all too apparent in the projects and initiatives funded under the 2014-2020 LEADER programme, some of which are outlined in this booklet.

“For example, the pride and passion for our communities which can be uncovered, when rural towns and villages come together in celebration during festivals such as The Charlie Chaplin Comedy Film Festival in Kerry or The Fingal Farmers Festival in Dublin, both funded under the LEADER theme of Economic Development, Enterprise Development and Job Creation.

“The LEADER programme’s continued support of such community-led initiatives is now more important than ever as rural areas throughout Ireland adapt, rebuild, and reenergise as part of their COVID-19 recovery response.”

Dr Farrell also from the NRN and NUI Galway added:

“The enterprise opportunities made possible through LEADER funding are also well documented in this booklet, with successful examples, such as Jonathan O’Meara’s innovative Mid Ireland Adventure business in Westmeath, which was nominated for a European Rural Inspiration Award, or Coillte Sláintiúil, a start-up enterprise in South Cork, providing a range of woodland conservation solutions.”

You can access the booklet here