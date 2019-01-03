South-west counties play host to calf rearing information events

Two upcoming calf rearing information events are set to take place this month in the south-west counties Kerry and Cork.

The events will take place on Tuesday, January 15, at the Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork, and at the Listowel Arms Hotel, Listowel, Co. Kerry, on Wednesday, January 16. Both events will commence at 7:30pm and refreshments will be served each night.

Both information evenings are being held in conjunction with Kerry Agribusiness and Cargill Animal Nutrition.

Key speakers will include Cargill’s calf and heifer specialist, Bianca Theeruth. She will be joined by vet and Munster Cattle Breeding’s Dr. Doreen Corridan.

There will be a questions and answers session following the speakers which will be facilitated by dairy and beef farmer, Steven McAlister.

Theeruth will explain to the attendees why good calf management is of paramount importance in Irish agriculture.

She will also outline targets in relation to calf-performance and how to meet these targets by keeping calves healthy and achieving the growth target of double the birth weight by 56 days old.

The data to be presented will point to the benefits of ensuring that good animal nutrition is available and is extended into the pre-weaning period.