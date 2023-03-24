Sons and daughters of farmers are being prevented from living on their own family land because of “unreasonable policy decisions”, a senator has warned.

Senator Victor Boyhan told the Seanad that many farm families feel the government is “inactive” in relation to rural housing policy which in turn “has forced many of them off the land of their forebears “.

Senator Boyhan added: “The government is midway through its term in office yet it still has not published the new rural housing guidelines.

“The minister’s long-promised new rural housing guidelines need to be published so a degree of certainty, clarity and understanding about the possibilities of young families and young couples exploring the options of either restoring old farm homesteads or looking at new housing options in their rural communities.”

The current Sustainable Housing Guidelines were published in 2005 – 18 years ago,

The senator said while he fully respected the importance of protecting rural landscapes and meeting environmental obligations there also needed to be a sustainable rural housing policy which encourages young people to either stay or return to their rural communities.

Senator Boyhan said this was vital to regenerate “many parts of Ireland that are dying on their feet”.

“These places need new people or young people to return to their roots. The advantages when family members return to their communities are immeasurable.

“We cannot overestimate the importance and significance of people being allowed to live in their own communities,” he added.

The senator said a policy outlining sustainable rural housing guidelines needs to be urgently published.

“The government must work on policy that constructively supports rural communities and secure affordable housing through community trusts.

“There are community trusts in Scotland that buy land in rural communities and then build co-operatives to build houses.

“We need to consider community trusts as a first option in Ireland. We must also consider imaginative partnerships with local government, landlords and housing associations to deliver affordable housing options,” he urged.

In response to the commencement matter raised by Senator Boyhan in the Seanad, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O’Donnell, said updated rural housing guidelines were currently being prepared by his department.

Minister O’Donnell said that since the publication of the last guidelines there had been “important changes” to the planning system.

“The guidelines are at an advanced stage of drafting and strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment relating to the impact of the proposed guidelines on the environment as required by EU legislation, are nearing finalisation.

“It is intended that draft guidelines will be published for a period of public consultation in Q2 2023,” Minister O’Donnell added.